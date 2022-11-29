Rockingham County: Motorcyclist dead in head-on crash with Chevy Tahoe

A Broadway man died at the scene of a Saturday accident in Rockingham County after failing to maneuver a curve on his Harley-Davidson and striking an oncoming vehicle.

Dwain E. Gillispie, 53, of Broadway, was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson west on Route 724 on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when he failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid centerline and collided with an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 17-year-old male.

Gillispie died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.