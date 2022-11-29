Menu
news rockingham county motorcyclist dead in head on crash with chevy tahoe
Local/Virginia

Rockingham County: Motorcyclist dead in head-on crash with Chevy Tahoe

Chris Graham
Published:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A Broadway man died at the scene of a Saturday accident in Rockingham County after failing to maneuver a curve on his Harley-Davidson and striking an oncoming vehicle.

Dwain E. Gillispie, 53, of Broadway, was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson west on Route 724 on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when he failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid centerline and collided with an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 17-year-old male.

Gillispie died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

