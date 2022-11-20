Rockbridge County: Authorities on the lookout for missing Lexington man

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 51-year-old male.

Dennis Benedict was last seen on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. leaving work at Advance Auto Parts in Lexington.

He was wearing a pair of black Dickies brand pants & a black Advance Auto Parts shirt. He left in his faded, rusty red pickup truck with a camper and unknown VA tags.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328.