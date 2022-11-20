Menu
news rockbridge county authorities on the lookout for missing lexington man
Local/Virginia

Rockbridge County: Authorities on the lookout for missing Lexington man

Chris Graham
Published:
Dennis Benedict
Image: The Aware Foundation

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 51-year-old male.

Dennis Benedict was last seen on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. leaving work at Advance Auto Parts in Lexington.

He was wearing a pair of black Dickies brand pants & a black Advance Auto Parts shirt. He left in his faded, rusty red pickup truck with a camper and unknown VA tags.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

