Road rage: Virginia man who fired 18 shots, killed man, to serve 24 years in prison

A Virginia man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday following his jury conviction of voluntary manslaughter and another nine years for violating his probation as a result of his conviction.

Beon Redus Davis, 30, was convicted in the death of 27-year-old Dante George Southerland in 2021.

According to court documents, on June 18, 2021, Davis and Southerland were arguing in the parking lot of the Tinee Giant store on East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk.

Video surveillance footage from a neighboring building showed Davis punching Southerland repeatedly, shooting at Southerland and chasing Southerland around the parking lot.

Southerland returned fire with his own gun before falling to the ground while Davis continued to shoot at him.

Forensics experts concluded that Davis fired 18 total shots and that Southerland fired four times after Davis began shooting.

Southerland suffered nine gunshot wounds and died after being transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Davis fled to Georgia but later turned himself in. Davis claimed to Norfolk Police investigators that he shot Southerland only after Southerland tried to pull a gun on him and that their argument was an extension of a road rage incident between the men from earlier in the day of the shooting.

On May 4, 2023, a Norfolk jury found Davis guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

On July 13, 2023, Davis also pleaded guilty to being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm.

On Friday, Judge Robert B. Rigney sentenced Davis to a total of 24 years in prison and six months of post-release supervision.