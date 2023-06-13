Richmond: Suspect in Midlothian Turnpike homicide indicted on first-degree murder charge

The suspect in the Midlothian Turnpike homicide of Marcus Dobson that occurred in April has been indicted.

Travaris Williams, 36, of Richmond, was indicted on June 5 and has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At approximately 9:08 p.m. on April 27, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Dobson, down and unresponsive in the grass area near a parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Dobson was transported to a local hospital, where that night he succumbed to his injury.

Major Crimes detectives have been investigating this homicide and arrested Williams on May 19.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.