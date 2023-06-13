Countries
Virginia

Richmond: Suspect in Midlothian Turnpike homicide indicted on first-degree murder charge

Chris Graham
(© Tryfonov – stock.adobe.com)

The suspect in the Midlothian Turnpike homicide of Marcus Dobson that occurred in April has been indicted.

Travaris Williams, 36, of Richmond, was indicted on June 5 and has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At approximately 9:08 p.m. on April 27, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Dobson, down and unresponsive in the grass area near a parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Dobson was transported to a local hospital, where that night he succumbed to his injury.

Major Crimes detectives have been investigating this homicide and arrested Williams on May 19.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

