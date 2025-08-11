A Richmond psychotherapist, who was convicted of criminal healthcare fraud, will pay a total of $1.2 million in restitution, forfeiture, fines and settlement.

Daniel Jacobsen, 72, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud on Oct. 17, 20204. On March 13, the licensed clinical social worker was sentenced to three months in prison.

As part of his settlement on civil fraud claims, he has agreed to pay nearly $450K to the United States and Commonwealth of Virginia.

In total, Jacobsen was ordered to pay $316K in restitution, $335K in forfeiture and a $100K fine.

According to court documents, Jacobsen knowingly submitted at least $335,000 in fraudulent claims for reimbursement to Virginia Medicaid and Medicare for services that weren’t rendered.

The claims billed for more than 16 hours in services in one day and used billing codes for more complex services with higher rates than the services that were provided.

To support his claims, Jacobsen used false psychotherapy progress notes reflecting the patients’ supposed receipt of services.

The resolutions obtained in these matters were the result of an effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, the FBI and the Medicaid fraud control unit of the Attorney General’s office.