Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news richmond police seeking second suspect in september double shooting
Virginia

Richmond: Police seeking second suspect in September double shooting

Chris Graham
Published:
anthony ford jr.
Anthony Ford Jr. Photo: Richmond Police Department

Richmond Police have a suspect in custody in a September double shooting on Laurel Street.

Anthony Ford Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Ford and another male were the subjects of a Richmond Police Department advisory in October. The second male has not yet been identified and detectives are again asking for the public’s assistance to identify him.

The Sept. 5 shooting sent two men to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Witnesses reported the unidentified male assaulted a female at the scene, followed by Ford shooting the victims.

suspect
Second suspect: Photo: Richmond Police Department

“We are proud to partner with outstanding agencies throughout our region in the pursuit of public safety,” said RPD Interim Chief Rick Edwards. “The VCU Police Department is a valued law enforcement agency within the city which contributes greatly to the overall mission of safety in Richmond – and the U.S. Marshals are without peer in their expertise, dedication and effectiveness. Working together, we will continue to advance public safety for all.”

“We’re thankful for the Richmond Police Department’s diligent work in this case,” VCU Police Chief John Venuti said. “The shooting occurred within blocks of VCU’s Monroe Park Campus, which caused a great deal of concern in our community. We are relieved that this individual is now in custody and will continue to support the investigation in any way we can.”

Anyone with further information about these shootings or anyone who can identify the second suspect is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

4h youth in action award

Outstanding members of Virginia 4-H honored with Youth in Action awards
Crystal Graham
arts council of the valley

Smith House Galleries features works by Mauricio Esperon, Arnita Taliaferro
Crystal Graham

Arts Council of the Valley opens two new exhibitions at Smith House Galleries on Friday, with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Luke Bryan to return to JPJ in Charlottesville with ‘Country On’ tour
Crystal Graham

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will be back in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on Oct 27.

,

Head Start could hire work-study college students with new legislation
Rebecca Barnabi
jazz digs JABA charlottesville
,

John D’earth, UVA Jazz Ensemble among headliners for Jazz Digs JABA event
Crystal Graham
, ,

Scholars Latino Initiative welcomes new chair and members for 2023
Rebecca Barnabi
Wajahat Ali
, ,

New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with Wajahat Ali and Fernando Valverde
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy