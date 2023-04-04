Richmond Police identify victim in Mosby Street homicide, seek info from public

Richmond Police have identified the victim in the homicide on Mosby Street on Monday night as Brandon Jackson, 25, of Richmond.

At approximately 8:44 p.m., the Richmond PD received a call for a shooting in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. Once on scene officers canvassed the area and located an adult male, Jackson, with an apparent gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Mosby Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.