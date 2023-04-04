Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsrichmond police identify victim in mosby street homicide seek info from public
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Mosby Street homicide, seek info from public

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim in the homicide on Mosby Street on Monday night as Brandon Jackson, 25, of Richmond.

At approximately 8:44 p.m., the Richmond PD received a call for a shooting in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. Once on scene officers canvassed the area and located an adult male, Jackson, with an apparent gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Mosby Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Man shows up at Sentara RMH with gunshot wound: Harrisonburg PD trying to figure out why
2 Chief deputy with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office charged with DUI, loses job
3 City of Bristol, Virginia DEQ enter into consent decree to address landfill odor issues
4 Not so egg-cited: Inflation affects Easter celebrations in the U.S. in 2023
5 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Was playing time for Ben Vander Plas a cause of the mass exodus?

Latest News

vdot logo
Local

Traffic alert: Overnight delays on southbound I-81 Wednesday near Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Virginia

Jury convicts man accused of running meth from Harrisonburg to Bristol

Crystal Graham

A federal jury convicted a Houston, Texas, man last week for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.

ncaa tournament
Sports

We’re all arguing about a women’s hoops game: This is great for women’s hoops

Chris Graham

I want to join the chorus of people harrumphing over the nonsense that came out of the women’s national title game, but I can’t.

new dominion bookshop charlottesville
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with poets Annie Kim and Maya Pindyck

Crystal Graham
leland melvin astronaut nasa chasing space
Culture

Retired NASA astronaut to share story at Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Crystal Graham
Local

Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S./World

‘We need to use all the tools we have’: Distracted driving is NHTSA’s focus in April

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy