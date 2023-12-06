Richmond Police ask for public’s help locating suspect sought in August homicide

Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Richmond man who is a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Richmond Highway this summer.

Rico Albert, 42, is wanted for a shooting where Isaiah Johnson died.

Albert is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds.

The public should not approach Albert as he is considered dangerous. Anyone seeing Albert or anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

On Monday, Aug. 28, at 5:24 p.m., while working a collision in the 300 block of Richmond Highway, officers were approached and notified of a shooting that had occurred nearby.

Detectives determined that the victim was shot in the 4300 block of Richmond Highway and an attempt was being made to transport him to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers called for the Richmond Ambulance Authority which responded and transported him to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.