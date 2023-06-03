Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsresidents rally in staunton against gun violence in the u s
Local

Residents rally in Staunton against gun violence in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Valley residents rallied at the Augusta County Courthouse Friday afternoon against gun violence. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Today was National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the United States.

The country where, according to Gun Violence Archive, the number of mass shootings increased from 415 to 610 from just 2019 to 2020.

A few Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro residents rallied with signs at the Augusta County Courthouse.

“To raise awareness for common sense gun laws and safety measures to keep folks safe in their own communities and their own homes,” Christopher Benjamin of Staunton said.

Common sense gun laws include red flag laws to help identify and take guns temporarily away from individuals who are at-risk of harming themselves or others. Benjamin also supports universal background checks before gun purchases.

Benjamin said today’s rally was in response to the increasing number of mass shootings in the United States: 10 to 20 per week.

“Crying every time we lose someone is not enough,” Sheila Smith of Staunton said. “Standing up, being counted is something you can do.”

Dave Copper of Staunton said he and several others have been meeting at the courthouse on weekdays from 5 to 6 p.m. with signs.

“To get people to notice what’s going on, to get them to wake up, to realize it’s not somebody else’s children who are getting killed. It’s ours,” Copper, a Vietnam War-era veteran who served stateside in the U.S. Army, said.

He said that if it is necessary to ban automatic weapons to save lives, then they should be banned.

“It’s gone way, way too far. The NRA should be sued on a daily basis is my feeling,” Copper said.

Valley residents rallied at the Augusta County Courthouse Friday afternoon against gun violence. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

“I just don’t think there’s a need for these weapons and all this anger. I want my country back,” Kathleen Garcia of Augusta County.

Garcia said she has two young grandchildren in public school in Maine and she worries about their safety.

She feels her country is being taken away from her by Republicans who use the American flag to represent their political cause and the slogan “Make America Great” is wrong, because problems exist which need to be fixed. Institutional racism in the U.S. also bothers her.

“I want the country I grew up believing in,” Garcia said.

Kathy Schneiderman lives in Augusta County and believes that assault weapons are unnecessary and red flag laws are necessary.

“I’m here because I’m sick and tired of so many kids and teens being killed,” she said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County Board of Supervisors to meet behind closed doors on Friday
2 Youngkin postures for president with move to send National Guard troops to Texas
3 U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide
4 Virginia is for history lovers: My four decades as a Virginian nurtured my love for history
5 Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest

Latest News

prescription drug bottle
Local

UVA Health to expand treatment for opioid-use disorder across Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
uva baseball ncaa
Sports

Virginia jumps out to big early lead, coasts from there to 15-1 win over Army

Chris Graham

Top-seeded Virginia scored six runs in the first, added four more in the second, and didn’t look back on its way to a 15-1 win over Army in the opening game of the Charlottesville Regional on Friday.

student loan relief
U.S./World

U.S. Senate says no to Biden’s student debt relief plan for Americans

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Senate rejected President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan for Americans in a 52-46 vote yesterday.

business money
U.S./World

Clawback Act would retrieve compensation from bank executives after failures

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local

Update: Chief Medical Examiner identifies skeletal remains found in Augusta County

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Virginia

Application period open for 12th Annual Made in Virginia Awards

Rebecca Barnabi
joe biden
U.S./World

Environmental groups blast Biden capitulation to Manchin on Mountain Valley Pipeline

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy