Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news report wwe hires jpmorgan to advise company on potential sale
Sports

Report: WWE, with Vince McMahon back, hires JPMorgan to advise it on potential sale

Chris Graham
Published:
vince mcmahon
(© George Koroneos – Shutterstock)

WWE is moving in the direction of a sale, with CNBC reporting Friday that the company has retained JPMorgan to help it navigate that process.

The CNBC report projects that if a deal were to be made, it would likely occur within the next three to six months.

This news comes on the heels of the return of former WWE chairman Vince McMahon to the company’s board of directors, with the intent of once again being named the executive chairman.

McMahon had stepped down from that role in July after reports emerged that he had spent millions of dollars to keep sexual harassment claims against him from being made public.

But he still retains 81 percent of the voting shares of WWE stock, and he used that leverage to force his way back onto the board of directors, and bring along former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, who he had fired in 2020 after a clash over the direction of the company.

Now the direction is sale, and with WWE’s media rights coming back up next year, the interest from possible suitors is expected to be intense.

The most likely would seem to be Comcast, the corporate owner of NBCUniversal, which has had a long-time relationship with WWE through its USA Network, and is now also home to the WWE Network streaming service.

Disney, whose holdings include ESPN, would also be expected to be a bidder, and there may also be interest from Warner Bros. Discovery, which currently airs AEW programming on its TBS and TNT networks, and Amazon, which is throwing billions of dollars at pro sports programming.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

background check
,

Virginia State Police working to get criminal justice databases back online after outage
Chris Graham
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
, ,

ClineWatch: Only one Republican marked the Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary
Chris Graham

Only one Republican member of Congress turned out for a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol marking the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

cows
,

Are these your cows? If so, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to you
Chris Graham

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for the owner of five head of cattle that have been running amok in the Frog Pond Road area west of Staunton for the past 18 months.

trump mccarthy
,

Happy Insurrection Day: McCarthy bends knee to Trump after Jan. 6 Speaker election
Chris Graham
health care

No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department
Crystal Graham
court square theater
,

Court Square Theater announces musical showcase to benefit educational program
Crystal Graham
mega millions jackpot

No winner, again: Mega Millions jackpot grows to estimated $1.1 billion
Crystal Graham