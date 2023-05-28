Rappahannock man faces drug, firearms charges stemming from task force investigation

A Rappahannock man is in custody on drug and firearms charges resulting from a lengthy investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.

Eric L. Butler, 45, was arrested following a search warrant executed at a residence on Brinkley Lane in Rappahannock County. As a result of the arrest, 100 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, and 100 grams of marijuana were seized along with $21,792 in currency, a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, and seven firearms.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $18,000.

Butler was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Butler was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held on a secured bond.