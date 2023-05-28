Countries
Rappahannock man faces drug firearms charges stemming from task force investigation
Virginia

Rappahannock man faces drug, firearms charges stemming from task force investigation

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© Tryfonov – stock.adobe.com)

A Rappahannock man is in custody on drug and firearms charges resulting from a lengthy investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.

Eric L. Butler, 45, was arrested following a search warrant executed at a residence on Brinkley Lane in Rappahannock County. As a result of the arrest, 100 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, and 100 grams of marijuana were seized along with $21,792 in currency, a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, and seven firearms.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $18,000.

Butler was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Butler was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held on a secured bond.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

