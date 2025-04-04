Rallies in Staunton, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville to protest Trump, Musk

Reminder time – organizers in Staunton, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville are holding local “Hands Off 2025” rallies on Saturday to protest the overreach of the Trump/Musk administration.

The Harrisonburg rally is being held on Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg beginning at 12 noon.

The Staunton rally will be held outside the Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton with a 12:30 p.m. start time.

I’m told that a local group will be debuting a new song dedicated to MAGA Congressman Ben Cline at the Staunton event at 1 p.m.

Should be fun.

The Charlottesville rally begins at 1 p.m. and will be held at the Shops at Stonefield, which announced last month, in an all-time tone-deaf PR move, that it will soon be home to a Tesla dealership.

That one is being organized by Indivisible Charlottesville, which, I understand, is expecting 500+ protesters for the event, even though many locals are headed to Washington, D.C., for the “Hands Off 2025” national rally.

“The recklessness and incompetence of the Trump/Musk administration becomes more and more obvious on a daily basis, and people are outraged at the damage being done to our country and our children’s futures,” said Dan Doernberg, an organizer with Indivisible Charlottesville.

For information on the Hands Off!, go to www.mobilize.us/handsoff.