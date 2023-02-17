Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news queen tribute band will rock you at wayne theatre
Culture

‘One Night of Queen’: Renowned tribute band will rock you at Wayne Theatre

Crystal Graham
Published:

Wayne TheatreA tribute to the iconic British rock band, Queen, will be at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

Performed by Gary Mullen and the Works, will be making their highly anticipated appearance at The Wayne Theatre on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 pm.

Gary Mullen’s career of performing as Freddie Mercury began in 2000 when he won the Granada TV program “Stars In Their Eyes” live grand final with more than 860,000 votes, the largest number of votes ever received in the show’s history.

Just two years later, Gary formed The Works (featuring David Brockett on guitar, Billy Moffat on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Jon Halliwell on drums) and created “One Night of Queen” after receiving encouragement from fans.

In the two decades since, Gary Mullen and The Works have performed throughout the UK, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand and have been performing annually in the U.S. since 2008.

Gary Mullen & The Works’ “One Night Of Queen” show has played at London’s Hyde Park (twice) as a featured attraction during the BBC Proms concert series. Additionally, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed at many of the same venues that Queen has performed at around the world.

“One Night of Queen” recreates the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

Tickets range from $55 to $125 are available now at waynetheatre.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

notre dame
Sports

Quick look at Notre Dame: Irish coming off tight loss at Duke, with UVA next

Chris Graham
Culture

‘I Want it That Way’: Wilde’s world of 1890s London comes to Wayne stage

Rebecca Barnabi

This weekend at the Wayne Theatre, Oscar Wilde takes you back to the 1890s. And director Lesley Larsen takes you back to the 1990s.

album covers
Culture

Newlin Music Prize releases short list; fans may vote through March 17

Crystal Graham

The Newlin Music Prize has revealed the 20 albums on the 2023 Short List, all of which are in consideration for this year's award that celebrates excellence in music from the Richmond metropolitan area.

wheat harvest farm
Virginia

Who are Virginia’s ag superheroes? Nominate individual for State Fair trading card

Crystal Graham
arts council of the valley
Culture

Smith House Galleries opens artVISION student art show on March 3

Crystal Graham
prescription medication
Local

Waynesboro votes to seek additional compensation for opioid crisis

Crystal Graham
police
Virginia

Norfolk 6-year-old takes gun to school: No injuries, mother faces charges

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy