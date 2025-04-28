Project GROWS finalizes Strategic Plan, prepares for Waynesboro Farmers Market

Project GROWS has finalized its Strategic Plan with thoughtful input from nearly 200 stakeholders, including partners, staff, program participants, volunteers, donors and board members.

The plan reflects a shared vision for the future of Project GROWS and community voices helped guide every step. The plan is an affirmation of the nonprofit’s dedication to working in close collaboration with the community, strengthening the foundation of the organization and expanding access to programs and services. Most importantly, it reinforces a mission to grow a healthy community by connecting all individuals to nutritious foods.

Project GROWS’ 2025-2050 Strategic Plan focuses on seven goals. Project GROWS will continue to support and sustain strategic priorities with aligned funding and resources. Goal No. 2 is to cultivate and sustain intentional, thoughtful and mutually beneficial community partnerships.

Under Community Engagement and Awareness, Project GROWS has two goals: expand pathways for community participation, engagement and connection, and foster a network of community members and stakeholders who are actively engaged.

Project GROWS will expand access to programs and resources while strategically growing efforts to support under-resourced communities.

Also under Community Engagement and Awareness, the organization will build a strong, sustainable foundation to ensure long-term success, and strengthen organizational capacity by investing in the development of staff and board, ensuring a strong, skilled team that drives innovation, growth and lasting impact in the community.

Rob Alexander, Associate Professor at JMU’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, was essential in facilitating the process of creating a strategic plan.

Project GROWS will resume participating in the Waynesboro Farmers Market at Constitution Park Saturdays from 9 am. to 1 p.m. on May 10 to October 25. While federal grants programs that the nonprofit applied to last year are now frozen and program expansions must be put on hold, SNAP and other federal nutrition benefits remain unchanged. Thirty-one percent of transactions at mobile markets are with SNAP, Virginia Fresh Match (a program that doubles SNAP benefits), and WIC and Senior Farm Market Fresh vouchers. Any federal funding cuts to SNAP in the future will affect more than 30 local farmers and vendors who accept the federal benefits programs, which are vital for food security and local food economies.

Project GROWS’ 8th Annual Plant Sale and Open House will be Friday, May 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. The much-loved event brings the community together to explore the farm and enjoy family-friendly activities and light refreshments while shopping for a wide variety of favorite ecologically-grown plants.

A gift from the Tess Majors Foundation will support Project GROWS’ Youth Leaders in Agriculture (YLA) Program and allow paid summer positions, educational workshops, field trips and mentorship, further expanding the YLA program and fostering the next generation of leaders in agriculture and beyond.

The foundation, established in honor of Tess Majors (a Waynesboro native), supports initiatives that empower youth and promote positive social impact. The contribution to Project GROWS reflects a shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders and changemakers. Through the partnership, the nonprofit will honor the incredible life and legacy of Tess, a remarkable young person and a true force for good.