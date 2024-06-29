Price tag for new animal shelter in Augusta County is double the initial estimate

The price tag for construction of the shared animal shelter at the former Verona Elementary School in Augusta County will not exceed $5.5 million, according to a contract with Harman Construction approved by the Board of Supervisors on June 26.
The total cost of the project, however, is approximately $6.3 million and includes a contingency budget, measures to provide safety and security, asbestos mitigation and moving expenses.
Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro will share the funding of the center based on average usage for the last four years.
- Augusta County: 59.21 percent, $3,735,303.70
- Staunton: 22.75 percent, $1,435,199.40
- Waynesboro: 18.04 percent, $1.138,065.80
Originally, the cost for the new center was estimated at $3 million. However, all of the bids for the project came in higher.
Harman Construction’s initial bid for the project was $6,809,271. After a value-engineering process, savings were identified, resulting in a reduction of more than $1.3 million.
The location change from Lyndhurst to Verona won’t be the only change for the shelter.
The name of the new facility will change to the Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Animal Shelter, or SAWAS. The facility is currently located in Lyndhurst and is the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, or SVASC.
The new name more directly reflects the communities it serves, according to a news release from Augusta County.
Construction was scheduled to be completed by fall of this year. However, due to the delays around negotiations on the price, a 2024 opening seems unlikely.
AFP has reached out to SVASC for more information on a timeline.
Key features of the new shelter
- Outside livestock holding area that will allow for larger animals, such as horses, to be safely housed
- A secure campus perimeter which includes fencing and security cameras
- Separate buildings for dogs and cats. Separate internal areas for puppies and kittens as well as other small animals such as rats, hamsters, and reptiles
- Ample space for animals as well as office areas for staff
- Parking lot improvements to provide ADA-compliant accessibility and lighting
- Ample parking spaces
- Expansive play yards for dogs to run and play
- A roam-room for cats to freely exercise and socialize
- A welcoming lobby for the public to enter the facility
- Spacious visitation areas for adopters to get to know their future pet
- Ample space for volunteers to be able to gather and assist staff and a separate room for volunteers’ personal items and work-related information
- A dedicated space for a community pantry to assist the public with food and other pet needs
Notable deductions
- Removal of Pod-4 Cat Adoption, combining it with cat intake
- Elimination of the training room and bathroom and moving the dishwashing room in the administrative building
- Removal of pet living rooms in the lobby of the administrative building
- Removal of the majority of landscaping and proposed sidewalk improvements
- Switching HVAC unit manufacturers for animal areas and in the administrative building
- Utilization of standard chain-link instead of a black-coated steel fence which is more pleasing to the eye
- Reduction of casework and sinks in animal areas; staff will utilize centralized sinks in the pods
- Elimination of indoor/outdoor dog kennels and “catios” for cat adoption
- Removal of the canopies at animal intake
- Removal of the new entrances to animal pods
- Removal of electrical feeds to two future pods
- Use of C900 pipe instead of ductile iron for the fire line
- Removal of outside brick repointing
More information
For additional information about the project and to learn more as it progresses, see the county’s website.
Related stories
Read our full archive of stories related to SVASC online.
Cost to move animal shelter to Verona higher than estimate; timeline is uncertain
New animal shelter designs shared with owners’ group, public invited to offer comment
Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity
Municipal animal shelter to move to Verona Elementary School in 2024