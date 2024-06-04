‘Preparing for Impact’: Sales, leadership expert Ryan Estis to deliver keynote for Valley Business

Valley Business Keynote (VBK) announces Ryan Estis, a renowned sales and leadership expert, as the keynote speaker for its 2024 event.

Known for his dynamic and insightful presentations, Estis is set to deliver a talk on “Preparing for Impact,” focusing on how individuals and organizations can embrace change and achieve breakthrough performance.

The annual event will be held at the Forbes Center for Performing Arts in Harrisonburg on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.

VBK, now celebrating its 11th season, continues its tradition of bringing together the community’s emerging leaders and established professionals. This year’s event promises to challenge and inspire attendees to engage in leadership development and embrace innovative approaches to business and community growth.

Ryan Estis has spent more than two decades helping companies connect with employees and customers. With a rich background as an ad agency executive and head of his own research and learning organization, Estis brings a wealth of experience to his presentations. His clients include AT&T, Motorola, MasterCard and the National Basketball Association. Estis is also recognized as one of the best keynote speakers by Meetings & Conventions magazine.

“VBK brings the most coveted speakers to promote discussion of new ideas in business and leadership. It’s an energizing experience filled with new perspectives,” Brad Cohen, a past attendee who now volunteers on the VBK committee, said.

Sponsorships for the event are available. General admission tickets are also available online, with sponsors receiving first choice of seating. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact VBK at [email protected].