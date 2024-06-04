Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Preparing for Impact’: Sales, leadership expert Ryan Estis to deliver keynote for Valley Business
Local

‘Preparing for Impact’: Sales, leadership expert Ryan Estis to deliver keynote for Valley Business

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
jmu forbes center
Photo: James Madison University

Valley Business Keynote (VBK) announces Ryan Estis, a renowned sales and leadership expert, as the keynote speaker for its 2024 event.

Known for his dynamic and insightful presentations, Estis is set to deliver a talk on “Preparing for Impact,” focusing on how individuals and organizations can embrace change and achieve breakthrough performance.

The annual event will be held at the Forbes Center for Performing Arts in Harrisonburg on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.

VBK, now celebrating its 11th season, continues its tradition of bringing together the community’s emerging leaders and established professionals. This year’s event promises to challenge and inspire attendees to engage in leadership development and embrace innovative approaches to business and community growth.

Ryan Estis has spent more than two decades helping companies connect with employees and customers. With a rich background as an ad agency executive and head of his own research and learning organization, Estis brings a wealth of experience to his presentations. His clients include AT&T, Motorola, MasterCard and the National Basketball Association. Estis is also recognized as one of the best keynote speakers by Meetings & Conventions magazine.

“VBK brings the most coveted speakers to promote discussion of new ideas in business and leadership. It’s an energizing experience filled with new perspectives,” Brad Cohen, a past attendee who now volunteers on the VBK committee, said.

Sponsorships for the event are available. General admission tickets are also available online, with sponsors receiving first choice of seating. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact VBK at [email protected].

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Cumberland dog breeding facility receives record fine related to abuse of 4,000 beagles
2 Jay Woolfolk, when his team needed him, pitched UVA into the Super Regionals
3 Public-records requests update: Full picture of Tony Bennett’s staff via contract language
4 Podcast: Have you heard the one where the NASCAR driver ran out of gas?
5 Reauthorization act would help reduce suicide, burnout among health care professionals

Latest News

Local

Staunton native serves as mechanic in U.S. Navy aboard USS Ronald Reagan

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Schools

Creative, hands-on learning program ‘great experience for everyone’ at Westwood Hills Elementary

Rebecca Barnabi

Westwood Hills Elementary is thrilled to announce the successful launch of the Building Brighter Bulldogs Makerspace Program.

opioid crisis
Politics, Schools, Virginia

‘Crisis knows no bounds’: Youngkin signs legislation to protect students from opioid overdoses

Rebecca Barnabi

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed three bills, including SB 726 to require local school boards to develop policies for opioid overdose prevention.

uva golf ben james
Sports

UVA sophomore golfer Ben James plays himself into the 2024 U.S. Open

Chris Graham
Ryan Blaney
Sports

Podcast: Have you heard the one where the NASCAR driver ran out of gas?

Chris Graham
donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World News

Reviewing the personal, political and criminal record of Donald Trump

Tom H. Hastings
envigo beagles in cages
Virginia

Cumberland dog breeding facility receives record fine related to abuse of 4,000 beagles

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status