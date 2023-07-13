Powerball jumps to $875M; third largest jackpot in game’s history

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $875 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

The Powerball jackpot increased Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $441.9 million.

Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 1.8 million winning tickets, with players winning prizes worth a combined $16.5 million.

Top-winning tickets in the Wednesday, July 12, drawing include two tickets, sold in Florida and Indiana, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

There were also 36 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. Twenty-six of the tickets won $50,000 prizes. The other ten tickets included the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play and multiplied the $50,000 prize by three to $150,000.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19.

If a player wins the jackpot Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $875 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $441.9 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.