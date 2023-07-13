Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newspowerball jumps to 875m third largest jackpot in games history
U.S. News

Powerball jumps to $875M; third largest jackpot in game’s history

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $875 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

The Powerball jackpot increased Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $441.9 million.

Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 1.8 million winning tickets, with players winning prizes worth a combined $16.5 million.

Top-winning tickets in the Wednesday, July 12, drawing include two tickets, sold in Florida and Indiana, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

There were also 36 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. Twenty-six of the tickets won $50,000 prizes. The other ten tickets included the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play and multiplied the $50,000 prize by three to $150,000.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19.

If a player wins the jackpot Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $875 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $441.9 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
2 Report: Rupert Murdoch wants Glenn Youngkin to enter 2024 Republican race
3 Lawsuit: Ghost gun website should be accountable for selling weapon involved in fatal shooting
4 Bennett announces promotions of Carpenter, Wilkins, addition of Coleman to coaching staff
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

police lights at night
Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession of firearms, ammo, explosive device

Crystal Graham
Oppenheimer
Columns, Politics

Listening to Oppenheimer, seven decades later

Robert C. Koehler

A mere 55 years after his death, the U.S. government has restored J. Robert Oppenheimer’s security clearance, which the Atomic Energy Commission had taken away from him in 1954, declaring him to be not simply a communist but, in all likelihood, a Soviet spy.

us china
Columns, Politics

Assessing Treasury Secretary Yellen’s Beijing journey

Mel Gurtov

We’re not back to square one in US-China relations, but neither have we moved the needle much forward.

school classroom teacher
Local

Save the dates: Waynesboro Schools’ Back To School Bash scheduled

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Waynesboro Schools continues plans to hire new staff, bus drivers with no state budget

Rebecca Barnabi
Sports

New press box planned for Waynesboro High School football field

Rebecca Barnabi
zack gelof
Sports

UVA baseball alum Zack Gelof called up by Oakland A’s, set to make MLB debut

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy