newsportsmouth man in custody in rape carjacking of norfolk ride share driver
Virginia

Portsmouth man in custody in rape, carjacking of Norfolk ride-share driver

Chris Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A Portsmouth man is in custody in the March 31 abduction and sexual assault of a ride-share driver in Norfolk.

Johnathan C. Batey, 24, of Portsmouth, was arrested on Thursday, and is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The incident was reported at 6 a.m. on March 31. Officers were called to 1800 block of East Little Creek Road for the report of a ride-share driver who had been carjacked.

During the incident, the woman was able to run away from the car, and the man fired a gun. The woman was not shot and was able to get help.

The man drove off in the woman’s car.

Batey has been charged with abduction, carjacking, rape, attempted malicious wounding, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

