Portsmouth man in custody in rape, carjacking of Norfolk ride-share driver

A Portsmouth man is in custody in the March 31 abduction and sexual assault of a ride-share driver in Norfolk.

Johnathan C. Batey, 24, of Portsmouth, was arrested on Thursday, and is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The incident was reported at 6 a.m. on March 31. Officers were called to 1800 block of East Little Creek Road for the report of a ride-share driver who had been carjacked.

During the incident, the woman was able to run away from the car, and the man fired a gun. The woman was not shot and was able to get help.

The man drove off in the woman’s car.

Batey has been charged with abduction, carjacking, rape, attempted malicious wounding, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm.