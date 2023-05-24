Countries
Portion of Howardsville Turnpike will close May 31-June 29 for bridge replacement

Rebecca Barnabi
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Beginning Wednesday, May 31, 2023, part of Route 601 (Howardsville Turnpike) in Augusta County will be closed to through traffic.

Closure between route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 633 (Patton Farm Road) near Stuarts Draft will allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace the bridge over Kennedy Creek with a box culvert.

Local traffic will be permitted to access properties on Route 610 on either side of the work zone, but through traffic will use an approximately seven-mile detour:

  • Drivers approaching from the west (Stuarts Draft area) will go west on Route 610, north on Route 608 (Draft Avenue), east on Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) and then south on Route 634/633 (Patton Farm Road) to return to Route 610.
  • Drivers approaching from the east (Sherando area) will go east on Route 610, north on Route 633/634 (Patton Farm Road), west on Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) and then south on Route 608 (Draft Avenue) to return to Route 610.

Bridge completion is expected on or about Thursday, June 29, but all work is weather permitting.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

