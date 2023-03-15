Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news police searching for charlottesville teen last seen on feb 24
Local

Police searching for Charlottesville teen last seen on Feb. 24

Crystal Graham
Published:

A 17-year-old juvenile from Charlottesville has been reported missing.

Quiniya Mikia Best hasn’t been seen or heard from since Feb. 24.

Best has black hair and brown eyes and is 5’ 2” tall and weighs 175 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a medical boot on her right foot, a red/black shoe on her left foot, blue jeans with ripped knees, and a gray or black sweater.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Detective Christopher Wagner with the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3973 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Must-Reads

1 Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity
2 Virginia screwed Duke again, getting better seed, bracket despite ACCT title game loss
3 Twenty years later: The curtain will never fall on my love for local theater
4 Waynesboro leaders don’t really want Jim Wood to step down: That was all kayfabe
5 Why are NC State, Pitt in, and UNC, Clemson, out? And what about the seeds for Duke, UVA?

Latest News

Culture

Four Augusta County homes to open for historic garden tour

Crystal Graham
Waynesboro Public Schools
Local

‘There’s not a good solution to this:’ Waynesboro Schools needs $1 million more or to cut staff

Rebecca Barnabi

Waynesboro School Board approved Cassell’s proposed revenue budget for next school year.

police car
Virginia

Ten law enforcement agencies in Virginia secure new tools to reduce crime

Crystal Graham

New software will give Virginia law enforcement state-of-the-art ballistics technology to more quickly establish leads following an incident.

virginia dmv
Virginia

In-person driver’s license services will be unavailable at DMV Saturday

Crystal Graham
Robyn Stegman
Culture

MBU alum to give interactive talk about communications, social media

Crystal Graham
Zachary Bandy
Local

Former DuPont Community Credit Union employee faces six felony embezzlement charges

Crystal Graham
virginia map
Virginia

German electronics company to invest $18 million in expanding two Virginia facilities

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy