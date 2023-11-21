Podcast: TikTok gives Osama bin Laden what he couldn’t give himself

It’s just a coincidence that a relative handful of videos on the Chinese-owned social-media platform TikTok promoting Osama bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America” got tens of million views last week.

Credit due to the folks at TikTok, which is a genius-level troll, an app designed to fit a generation’s short attention spans with just enough information to make them dangerous, and marketed to get the kids who can’t get through a few minutes without seeing what’s new to defend their toy like their lives depend on it.