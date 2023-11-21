Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Podcast: TikTok gives Osama bin Laden what he couldn’t give himself
Politics

Podcast: TikTok gives Osama bin Laden what he couldn’t give himself

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© chathuporn – stock.adobe.com)

It’s just a coincidence that a relative handful of videos on the Chinese-owned social-media platform TikTok promoting Osama bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America” got tens of million views last week.

Credit due to the folks at TikTok, which is a genius-level troll, an app designed to fit a generation’s short attention spans with just enough information to make them dangerous, and marketed to get the kids who can’t get through a few minutes without seeing what’s new to defend their toy like their lives depend on it.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Rain on the way in Virginia; should put an end to burn bans in state
2 Jury finds Virginia dog breeder guilty of 60 counts of animal cruelty
3 TikTok does for Osama bin Laden what 9/11, his ‘Letter to America’ couldn’t do
4 Gas prices continue march back toward $3-a-gallon mark: Will the streak continue?
5 Thanksgiving primer: What table scraps are safe, harmful for your dog to eat

Latest News

senior christmas
U.S. & World

Kindness Awareness Week: A powerful reminder to be kind wherever possible

Sylvia Ghazarian
solar
Climate

Bobby Whitescarver: Utility-scale solar is coming, so let’s make sure to do it right

Chris Graham

We are undergoing a wonderful, historic, frustrating and in some cases (Maui) devastating transition to renewable energy.

gun america
Local/Virginia

Joy First: Ordinary citizens lay down to take on Northern Virginia war profiteers

Joy First

As a grandmother, it is the suffering of the children that inspires and motivates me to take action.

virginia state capitol
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Democrats unveil 2024 agenda: Abortion rights, minimum wage, AR-15 bans

Chris Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Virginia drug trafficker sentenced for fentanyl, heroin, firearm possession

Crystal Graham
world snake day
Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia preps Thanksgiving meals for more than 130 wild animals

Crystal Graham
train tracks
Virginia

Virginia’s supply chain industry expands with nearly $60M investment in Norfolk

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy