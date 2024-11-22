Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Podcast: #TeamAFP previews Saturday’s AEW ‘Full Gear’ pay-per-view
Pro Wrestling

Podcast: #TeamAFP previews Saturday’s AEW ‘Full Gear’ pay-per-view

Chris Graham
Published date:
aew jon moxley
Photo: AEW

AEW is headed to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., for its annual “Full Gear” pay-per-view (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET).

I had #TeamAFP AEW beat writer Ray Petree on my “Street Knowledge” podcast today to help me break down the card.

To help you follow along, here are the matches:

  • MJF Roderick Strong
  • Will Ospreay Kyle Fletcher
  • “Hangman” Adam Page “Switchblade” Jay White
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland
  • Four-way match for the AEW world tag team titles: Private Party (c) The Acclaimed vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings of the Black Throne
  • TNT title match: Jack Perry (c) Daniel Garcia
  • TBS title match: Mercedes Mone (c) Kris Statlander
  • International title match: Konosuke Takeashita (c) Ricochet
  • AEW world title match: Jon Moxley (c) Orange Cassidy

Podcast: AEW ‘Full Gear’ preview

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Jones pleads guilty to Nov. 13, 2022, murders of three UVA Football players
2 Former Lynchburg community corrections director indicted; helped fugitive, lover flee
3 Analysis: ARPA outlays to local governments totaled $60.5M; breaking down how it was spent
4 UVA Football: Tony Elliott is trying to convince himself to stick with Anthony Colandrea
5 Preview: A lot has to go right for UVA Football to pull upset of #12 SMU

Latest News

toast alcohol holiday food
Arts, Culture, Travel, Local News

Star Party: University of Mary Washington grads present Shenandoah Valley-grown wine

Rebecca Barnabi
school classroom
Local News

Waynesboro School Board reviews state accreditation, upcoming changes to process

Rebecca Barnabi

Waynesboro Schools received its own report card from the Commonwealth in the form of accreditation from the Virginia Department of Education.

uva basketball carla williams tony bennett
Sports News

Scott German: UVA Athletics is in a state of disarray

Scott German

I can’t remember when this much uncertainty has surrounded the two revenue sports at the University of Virginia.

wwe
Pro Wrestling

Could the ‘ring boys’ lawsuit derail the Linda McMahon Cabinet appointment?

Chris Graham
Mark Mercurio, 56, of Bracey
Virginia News

Virginia man who used police baton resisting officers on Jan. 6, 2021, arrested Thursday

Crystal Graham
fingerprinting a criminal
Local News

Charlottesville: 64-year-old man robs gas station, police locate him nearby

Crystal Graham
Martrell Andre Lamar Knotts Island N.C.
Virginia News

Virginia Beach: Woman arrested in disappearance of Knotts Island, N.C. man

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status