Podcast: #TeamAFP previews Saturday’s AEW ‘Full Gear’ pay-per-view

AEW is headed to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., for its annual “Full Gear” pay-per-view (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET).
I had #TeamAFP AEW beat writer Ray Petree on my “Street Knowledge” podcast today to help me break down the card.
To help you follow along, here are the matches:
- MJF Roderick Strong
- Will Ospreay Kyle Fletcher
- “Hangman” Adam Page “Switchblade” Jay White
- Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland
- Four-way match for the AEW world tag team titles: Private Party (c) The Acclaimed vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings of the Black Throne
- TNT title match: Jack Perry (c) Daniel Garcia
- TBS title match: Mercedes Mone (c) Kris Statlander
- International title match: Konosuke Takeashita (c) Ricochet
- AEW world title match: Jon Moxley (c) Orange Cassidy