Podcast: #TeamAFP previews Saturday’s AEW ‘Full Gear’ pay-per-view

AEW is headed to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., for its annual “Full Gear” pay-per-view (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET).

I had #TeamAFP AEW beat writer Ray Petree on my “Street Knowledge” podcast today to help me break down the card.

To help you follow along, here are the matches:

MJF Roderick Strong

Will Ospreay Kyle Fletcher

“Hangman” Adam Page “Switchblade” Jay White

Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

Four-way match for the AEW world tag team titles: Private Party (c) The Acclaimed vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings of the Black Throne

vs. vs. TNT title match: Jack Perry (c) Daniel Garcia

TBS title match: Mercedes Mone (c) Kris Statlander

International title match: Konosuke Takeashita (c) Ricochet

AEW world title match: Jon Moxley (c) Orange Cassidy

Podcast: AEW ‘Full Gear’ preview