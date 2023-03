Back by popular demand, sorta, kinda. (Two people at the ACC Tournament said, why aren’t you doing the UVA Basketball podcasts anymore?)

AFP editor Chris Graham (that’s me!) previews the Virginia-Furman game set for Thursday at 12:40 p.m. ET in Orlando.

Chris will be in Orlando, only in part because it’s 36 degrees in Central Virginia right now, and it’s going to be in the 80s in Orlando later this week.

