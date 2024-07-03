Countries
Podcast: Digging into the details of the Tony Bennett UVA contract extension
Podcast: Digging into the details of the Tony Bennett UVA contract extension

chris graham acc hoops We’ve known since June 13 that Tony Bennett signed a contract extension that will, in essence, tether him to UVA Basketball through the end of the 2030-2031 season.

What we didn’t know: the details.

Chris Graham examines the salary, bonus and buyout portions of the deal in this podcast.

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

 

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

