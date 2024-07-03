Podcast: Digging into the details of the Tony Bennett UVA contract extension

We’ve known since June 13 that Tony Bennett signed a contract extension that will, in essence, tether him to UVA Basketball through the end of the 2030-2031 season.
What we didn’t know: the details.
Chris Graham examines the salary, bonus and buyout portions of the deal in this podcast.
