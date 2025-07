A Chatham man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night in Pittsylvania County.

Jeremy Arthur Roberts, 45, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The fatal accident occurred at 10:35 p.m. on Route 790, one tenth of a mile east of Route 794.

Roberts’ Ford Explorer was traveling west when his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck the ditch and overturned, ejecting him.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.