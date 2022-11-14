Pittsylvania County: Authorities searching for missing teen last seen in Gretna area

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old juvenile.

Jamila Gadson was last seen with a white male, in his early 20s, near Rockford School Road in Gretna on Thursday. It is believed she met him on social media.

The family is not from the Gretna area and is concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Gadson’s whereabouts, contact the Pittsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931.