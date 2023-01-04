Pitt rallies from 12 down, holds on late to knock off #11 Virginia, 68-65

That wasn’t a Reece Beekman isn’t healthy loss. Virginia’s 68-65 loss at Pitt on Tuesday was a we couldn’t get a stop in the second half to save our lives loss.

The Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) scored 45 points in the second half, shooting 51.7 percent from the floor, and 11-of-12 from the line, to rally from a big early second half deficit.

Virginia (11-3, 2-2 ACC) led by 13 in the first half, by 10 at halftime, and it was 44-32 ‘Hoos four minutes into the second half.

Then UVA went scoreless for an interminable 5:50 stretch that saw Pitt go on a 14-0 run to take its first lead of the game, at 46-44, on a Blake Hinson layup with 10:47 to go.

The game was a back-and-forth affair from there.

An Isaac McKneely three tied the game at 60 with 1:47 left.

After a Pitt miss, Virginia had a chance to take the lead, but Kadin Shedrick was called for a questionable moving screen on a set play to free up McKneely for another three.

The three went in, for what that’s worth.

On Pitt’s next possession, Shedrick overplayed a high screen and allowed an easy layup underneath by Federiko Federiko that put the Panthers back on top with a minute on the clock.

Virginia’s next possession ended with a shot clock violation when a Beekman pass to Shedrick for a driving layup had Shed get the shot off a tick too late.

That one also went in.

Pitt closed things out from there going 6-of-6 at the line in the final 27 seconds.

Analysis

Virginia made its first four shots of the second half to get out to a 12-point lead, but it was Pitt going 6-of-7 from the field over that crucial 5:50 stretch that put the Panthers on top that proved crucial.

It also helped the Panthers cause that they were able to get to the line 17 times to Virginia’s four – that’s right, four, two in each half.

Virginia, coming into the game, had averaged 23.4 charity tosses per game, ranked 22nd in the country.

Not saying anything directly there, but you get the point.

Pitt was assessed for just nine fouls total on the night.

Seriously.

Nine.

Virginia was whistled for 18.

Aside from that, the two teams’ profiles were very similar.

Virginia was 9-of-21 three-point attempts, Pitt was 7-of-22; Pitt was 11-of-18 at the rim, Virginia was 11-of-15; Pitt was 5-of-14 on two-point jumpers, Virginia was 6-of-19.

Again, not saying anything here, but you can look at the numbers.

Both teams were equally aggressive on offense. One team had twice as many fouls on defense.

I almost don’t have to point out that TV’s Teddy Valentine worked this one, do I?

Counting stats

Clark had 17 points (7-of-12 FG, 2-of-5 3FG) and eight assists, but had five turnovers.

Armaan Franklin had nine points early, then finished with 14 (6-of-12 FG, 2-of-3 3FG).

Beekman had 12 points (4-of-9 FG, 3-of-5 3FG), six rebounds and six assists.

Shedrick had 10 points (4-of-5 FG).

And again, Pitt had 45 points in the second half.

Bottom line: this was bullsh–.