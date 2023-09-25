Pedestrian dead after accident in Franklin County Saturday

A Myrtle Beach man is dead after an accident in Franklin County on Saturday afternoon.

William Evan Gavin, 25, died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, Gavin was walking about one half mile south of Route 717 when he was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on 890.

According to Virginia State Police, Gavin was walking southbound in the roadway when he was struck at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

No charges are pending, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.