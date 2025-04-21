Paul Heyman telling a “Pat McAfee Show” fan that he is going to be deported ought to go over well with WWE’s newly acquired audience in Mexico.

Heyman, the Hall of Fame wrestling talker, was a guest on the show with the guy who thinks he’s a Hall of Fame, checking notes here, punter, on Monday.

WWE had already screwed the pooch during its live broadcast of Night 2 of Wrestlemania 41 on Sunday night, using a promotional tease of the appearances of Heyman and John Cena on the Monday “McAfee” to basically give away Cena’s win in the main event.

Seriously, we all – well, most of us know – that pro wrestling is a work, but, you don’t have to beat us over the head with it.

Heyman was involved in the main event of Night 1, turning on former protégés CM Punk and Roman Reigns to aid Seth Rollins in his win in a triple-threat match.

The Heyman turn was almost as predictable as the Cena win over WWE champ Cody Rhodes a night later, but whatever.

Fans still hanging around Las Vegas for the long weekend had the chance to watch a live taping of “McAfee,” a joy akin to getting a coupon for a free vasectomy, and several used the opportunity to heckle Heyman during his interview segment.

At one point, a particularly clever fan told Heyman and McAfee that they “suck,” prompting Heyman to respond in kind.

“Who’s the smart-ass?” Heyman said, then stood up from his seat and turned to the crowd. “You? The one that’s gonna get deported? Hey, amigo, I may suck, but your mother taught me how.”

I’d expect more from Paul Heyman, honestly – not that he wouldn’t go with the obvious line about deportation to a Latino-looking WWE fan, but, come on, jokes about “your mother”?

ESPN, notably, turned off the audio on Heyman during this exchange, so whoever was in charge back at the big board has some common political sense.

Meanwhile, did I mention that WWE was bragging all weekend about how it just bought AAA, one of Mexico’s two top pro-wrestling promotions?

I hope, for WWE’s sake, that the ink had already dried on the paperwork on that one.