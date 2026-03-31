I checked in with our pal, Pat Forde, the “Towering Fraud” himself, to give him a click for his column on Duke coach Jon Scheyer choking again in the NCAA Tournament.

Only to find out.

Forde, who couldn’t wait for Tony Bennett to lose in March, didn’t write about Scheyer having the most talented team in the tourney for the second year in a row, and flaming out?

How is that possible?

Forde couldn’t even write a proper obit for Bennett, writing, when Bennett stepped down in 2024, that TB “isn’t built for college hoops in the 2020s.”

ICYMI

I guess Scheyer … is built for college hoops in the 2020s?

Because Scheyer does things, you know, “the right way” – a “right way” that he inherited from another coach that Forde never wrote a critical word about, Coach K, who once wouldn’t hang a championship banner for a team that didn’t graduate all of its seniors, but decided in 2010 to sell his soul to chase titles with guys who took classes as freshmen in the fall, then stopped going to class the moment the NCAA Tournament ended in the spring.

Not that Krzyzewski had to compromise his principles on hanging banners all that much – he won exactly one national title in his one-and-done run, which is one more than Scheyer has to his credit, with rosters featuring two of the current generation’s best freshman talents.

Scheyer’s latest flameout still has “Towering Fraud” Tony Bennett as the most recent ACC coach to cut the nets at a Final Four.

Meanwhile, Forde’s contribution to sports journalism in the wake of Scheyer’s most recent epic collapse is a listicle on the “12 Most Improbable Shots of March Madness.”

I guess the folks at SI couldn’t get the AI to crank that one out for them, and they had to find somebody to do the grunt work, and there weren’t any interns available on short notice.