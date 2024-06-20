Page County Sheriff requests $18K salary increase for ‘animal control duties’

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage has requested a pay increase for his role in overseeing the county’s Animal Control Division.

At the June 17 Board of Supervisors Meeting, Cubbage presented Supervisors with a brief overview of animal control and his supervision of the department, pointing out that the state does not require sheriff’s offices to oversee animal control. Cubbage claims that while previous sheriffs were compensated for this role, he has not.

In a letter to Supervisors included in the June 17 agenda packet, Cubbage argued that “the demands of overseeing animal control operations, particularly in a rural farming community often extend beyond regular duties, requiring additional time, effort and expertise.”

Cubbage’s statement went on to say that the PSCO fielded 1,373 animal control calls in 2023, requiring “a significant commitment of resources and attention.”

Cubbage requested that his yearly salary be increased by $18,000 to continue overseeing animal control. Otherwise, his statement read, he’ll turn the department over to the county.

Cubbage was re-elected for his third term as sheriff in 2023.

It was not immediately clear what specific animal control duties Cubbage performs, or why animal control compensation is being discussed more than eight years into his tenure.

In order to allow time to consult with county administration, Supervisors unanimously agreed to include the sheriff’s request on the board’s July 1 agenda.

Cubbage agreed to continue Animal Control oversight until a decision is made.

The Page County Board of Supervisors meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at 103 S Court Street, Board Room, 2nd Floor, in Luray.