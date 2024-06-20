Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Page County Sheriff requests $18K salary increase for ‘animal control duties’
Local

Page County Sheriff requests $18K salary increase for ‘animal control duties’

Tracy Leicher
Published date:
page county sheriff chad cubbage
Photo: Page County Sheriff’s Office

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage has requested a pay increase for his role in overseeing the county’s Animal Control Division.

At the June 17 Board of Supervisors Meeting, Cubbage presented Supervisors with a brief overview of animal control and his supervision of the department, pointing out that the state does not require sheriff’s offices to oversee animal control. Cubbage claims that while previous sheriffs were compensated for this role, he has not.

In a letter to Supervisors included in the June 17 agenda packet, Cubbage argued that “the demands of overseeing animal control operations, particularly in a rural farming community often extend beyond regular duties, requiring additional time, effort and expertise.”

Cubbage’s statement went on to say that the PSCO fielded 1,373 animal control calls in 2023, requiring “a significant commitment of resources and attention.”

Cubbage requested that his yearly salary be increased by $18,000 to continue overseeing animal control. Otherwise, his statement read, he’ll turn the department over to the county.

Cubbage was re-elected for his third term as sheriff in 2023.

It was not immediately clear what specific animal control duties Cubbage performs, or why animal control compensation is being discussed more than eight years into his tenure.

In order to allow time to consult with county administration, Supervisors unanimously agreed to include the sheriff’s request on the board’s July 1 agenda.

Cubbage agreed to continue Animal Control oversight until a decision is made.

The Page County Board of Supervisors meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at 103 S Court Street, Board Room, 2nd Floor, in Luray.

Tracy Leicher

Tracy Leicher

Top News

1 We’re just waiting for Donald Trump to declare victory in McGuire-Good primary
2 Public-records request: Is UVA Baseball a revenue sport? Not even close
3 The Caitlin Clark Effect: Attention on the WNBA is good, but not this kind of attention
4 Virginia Republicans nominate NoVa elitist who called Staunton ‘podunk’ for Senate
5 Survey to help health district ‘deliver care to those who need it most’

Latest News

child on bike on city street
Spotlight

Pilot program provides helmets to Charlottesville kids to ensure their safety when biking

Crystal Graham
swerve strickland will ospreay aew
Sports

AEW invades Northern Virginia: Hits, misses from this week’s ‘Dynamite’

Ray Petree

The road to "Forbidden Door" continued last night in Fairfax at the EagleBank Arena, home of the George Mason University hoops teams.

social media
State/National

‘Our children’s well-being is at stake’: Surgeon General wants warning labels on all social media

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy asked Congress on Monday to issue a warning label on social media platforms. 

tick on human skin
State/National

Virginia Tech entomologist: Ticks are everywhere, and they’re not going away

Crystal Graham
road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Bridge replacement work will close portion of Route 613 in Rockingham County

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics

Election 2024: Sen. Tim Kaine to participate in three debates in Virginia for U.S. Senate race

Rebecca Barnabi
farm sprinkler
State/National

‘Farmers are nervous’: Summer drought conditions affecting crops throughout Virginia

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status