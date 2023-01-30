Orange County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile.

Kristina Simpson was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 14000 block of Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset.

Her clothing description and direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200 or our dispatch line at (540) 672-1234.