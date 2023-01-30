Countries
Orange County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Local

Orange County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Chris Graham
Published:

kristina simpsonThe Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile.

Kristina Simpson was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 14000 block of Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset.

Her clothing description and direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200 or our dispatch line at (540) 672-1234.

 

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

