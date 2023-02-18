Countries
news opening day uva opens with w liberty vmi lose to sec foes down south
Sports

Opening Day: UVA opens with W; Liberty, VMI lose to SEC foes down south

Chris Graham
Published:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

#19 Virginia blows out Navy, 24-5

#19 Virginia posted a too-easy 24-5, seven-inning win on Friday in its season opener with Navy.

Virginia scored in all six turns at the plate and erupted for 14 runs in the fifth inning, the most by a Virginia team in a single inning under Brian O’Connor.

The Cavaliers recorded 20 hits in the contest, including home runs from Kyle Teel, Casey Saucke, Ethan O’Donnell and Harrison Didawick.

In his first start for the Cavaliers, grad transfer Brian Edgington earned the win after 4.1 innings of two-run baseball. He did not walk a batter and fanned three.

#18 Southern Miss 3, Liberty 0

Liberty pitchers struck out 15, but the Flames couldn’t get anything going on offense in a 3-0 loss at #18 Southern Miss.

Southern Miss scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth inning in its victory.

2022 All-American Tanner Hall, Tyler Martin and Justin Storm combined to hold the Flames to one hit, an infield single by designated hitter Victor Castillo in the fifth inning.

Mississippi State 11, VMI 2

The VMI baseball team opened the 2023 season Friday with an 11-2 loss at Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs opened a 3-0 lead early, but a Zac Morris double fueled a two-run fifth inning to get the Keydets back to 3-2.

The Bulldogs extended the advantage with three runs each in the fifth and sixth frames and two in the seventh.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

