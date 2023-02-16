Countries
One seriously injured in shooting in Arlington County parking garage
Virginia

One seriously injured in shooting in Arlington County parking garage

Chris Graham
Published:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Arlington County Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

At approximately 1:57 a.m., police were dispatched to the report of a shooting inside a parking garage in the 1300 block of North Courthouse Road. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began rendering aid.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The events that preceded the shooting remain under investigation, and the preliminary investigation has not revealed an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or [email protected]. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

