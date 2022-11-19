One person dead in Saturday morning crash at Interstate 81-Interstate 64 interchange

One person is dead in the crash that has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in the Staunton area.

According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer traveling west on Interstate 64 at 6:17 a.m. Saturday was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south ran off the road and went through the guardrail.

The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a pickup truck.

The driver and passenger in the tractor-trailer were transported to Augusta Health for treatment of serious injuries.

An individual in the pickup truck died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with chicken waste, which spilled across the travel lanes when the tank was damaged in the crash. Cleanup is underway.

There were two secondary, minor crashes due to the slick road conditions caused by the waste spill. No injuries involved in those.

The crash remains under investigation.