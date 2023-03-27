Countries
Local

One dead from injuries in fire in apartment on Arch Avenue in Waynesboro

Chris Graham
Published date:
fire
(© Peter Kim – stock.adobe.com)

One person is dead from injuries sustained in a fire in a residential structure on Arch Avenue in Waynesboro on Sunday.

According to the Waynesboro Fire Department, the fire at the 369 Arch Ave. two-story multi-family home was reported at 11:30 a.m. in an upstairs apartment.

The apartment sustained moderate fire and water damage to the kitchen area and smoke damage through the residence.

According to the fire department, the fire has been deemed accidental, the result of a cooking accident, specifically.

The name of the individual who died in the fire has been withheld from public release pending notification of next of kin.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

