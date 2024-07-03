Oct. 19 Heart concert at JPJ canceled due to Ann Wilson cancer diagnosis

The Heart concert scheduled for Oct. 19 at John Paul Jones Arena has been postponed after rocker Ann Wilson announced on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

“I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” Wilson wrote in a message to fans on Instagram. “The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.”

The tour was scheduled to begin on July 30 in Cleveland and continue through December, but the status of the dates had been in doubt since Wilson, 74, and her sister, Nancy, 70, had announced in May the cancellation of tour dates in Europe due to health concerns.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can,” Ann Wilson wrote in her Instagram post, which she concluded: “This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing.”