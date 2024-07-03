Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Oct. 19 Heart concert at JPJ canceled due to Ann Wilson cancer diagnosis
Local

Oct. 19 Heart concert at JPJ canceled due to Ann Wilson cancer diagnosis

Chris Graham
Published date:
john paul jones arena
Photo: UVA Athletics

The Heart concert scheduled for Oct. 19 at John Paul Jones Arena has been postponed after rocker Ann Wilson announced on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

“I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” Wilson wrote in a message to fans on Instagram. “The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.”

The tour was scheduled to begin on July 30 in Cleveland and continue through December, but the status of the dates had been in doubt since Wilson, 74, and her sister, Nancy, 70, had announced in May the cancellation of tour dates in Europe due to health concerns.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can,” Ann Wilson wrote in her Instagram post, which she concluded: “This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Offer sheet from UVA Athletics to Tony Bennett sheds light on when extension was offered
2 Frederick County School Board member pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
3 Kaine dismisses calls for Biden to drop out: ‘It’s the pundits, it’s the editorial writers’
4 Brian O’Connor’s new UVA deal puts him in Top 10 nationally in total compensation
5 Hoarding in Ohio: 184 animals rescued that ‘resembled skeletons’

Latest News

road work
Local

Traffic alert: VDOT delays scheduled project to widen turn lane from Crozet Avenue in Albemarle

Rebecca Barnabi
fraud
Local

Shenandoah man indicted for wire fraud: More than $200K stolen from employer

Chris Graham

A Shenandoah man faces 20 years in prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from his former employer.

police car arrest lights
Local

Charlottesville Police seize AK-47, ammo after pursuit of convicted felon

Chris Graham

Charlottesville Police made an arrest after a 21-year-old man tried to flee a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

baseball
Sports

O’s prospect Coby Mayo offers reminder that he’s too good to keep down on the farm

Chris Graham
prison
State/National

VADOC conducts drug, contraband shakedown at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Chris Graham
football money
Sports

The ACC is bigger: But does adding Cal, SMU and Stanford make it better?

Scott German
uva logo blue
Sports

Updated list of current, former UVA student-athletes in 2024 Olympics, Paralympics

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status