Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home North Carolina man gets 25 years in prison in 2022 Downtown Mall shootings
Local

North Carolina man gets 25 years in prison in 2022 Downtown Mall shootings

Chris Graham
Published date:
charlottesville virginia map
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

A North Carolina man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2022 shooting on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville that killed one person and injured two others.

Marcel Darell Washington, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Davonn J. Wilson and pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious wounding for the injuries to two female bystanders.

According to police, Washington and Wilson were involved in an altercation inside a bar when shots rang out.

Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the UVA Medical Center.

Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard E. Moore sentenced Washington to a total of 80 years in prison, with 35 years suspended, leaving an active period of incarceration of 45 years. The three sentences comprising the 45 years will run concurrently, leaving an active sentence to serve of 25 years.

The 35-year suspended sentence was conditioned on 10 years of intensive supervised probation and 40 years of good behavior.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro Police make arrest in drug bust netting fentanyl, cocaine, $77K in cash
2 Drought: City of Staunton asking residents, businesses to reduce water use
3 NC man who sent dick pic in effort to have sex with 9-year-old gets five years in prison
4 Tracy Pyles: Now Augusta County leaders are trying to ban the sun
5 The latest ‘final look’ at the UVA Basketball roster for the 2024-2025 season

Latest News

swerve strickland will ospreay
Sports

Preview: What to be excited about with this weekend’s AEW ‘Forbidden Door’

Ray Petree
nhra
Sports

Podcast: The latest on NHRA legend John Force after his fiery crash

Rod Mullins

NHRA legend John Force is in intensive care in a Richmond hospital after a harrowing crash at an event in Virginia this past weekend.

rivanna water and sewer authority
Local

Rivanna Water, Sewer Authority declares Drought Watch in Charlottesville, Albemarle

Chris Graham

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority has declared a Drought Watch for the Charlottesville-Albemarle County service area.

luray page county
Local, Spotlight

New visitor center in Page County set to open next week: What’s going on?

Tracy Leicher
solar native flowers
Local, Politics

Tracy Pyles: Now Augusta County leaders are trying to ban the sun

Chris Graham
Local, Spotlight

Washington & Lee University English professor receives American Humor award for article

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Spotlight

American College of Cardiology awards Heart Failure Accreditation to Augusta Health

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status