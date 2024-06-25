North Carolina man gets 25 years in prison in 2022 Downtown Mall shootings

A North Carolina man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2022 shooting on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville that killed one person and injured two others.

Marcel Darell Washington, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Davonn J. Wilson and pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious wounding for the injuries to two female bystanders.

According to police, Washington and Wilson were involved in an altercation inside a bar when shots rang out.

Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the UVA Medical Center.

Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard E. Moore sentenced Washington to a total of 80 years in prison, with 35 years suspended, leaving an active period of incarceration of 45 years. The three sentences comprising the 45 years will run concurrently, leaving an active sentence to serve of 25 years.

The 35-year suspended sentence was conditioned on 10 years of intensive supervised probation and 40 years of good behavior.