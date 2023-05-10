Countries
Sports

Norfolk Tides lose to Jacksonville, 3-2, on walk-off balk

Chris Graham
Published date:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (25-9) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-15), 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The game ended in the rarest of ways – a walk-off balk by VMI alum Reed Garrett.

DL Hall, the #6 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, tossed six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out a season-high nine batters.

Five-year MLB veteran Anthony Bemboom went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in the fourth, his first blast of the year. Benboom is now batting .308 (8-for-26) with four RBI in eight games for the Tides in 2023.

Josh Lester went 0-for-3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 15 games. During the streak (dating to April 20), Lester, a 29-year-old with five career MLB at bats, in Detroit in 2022, is hitting .295 (18-for-61) this season in Norfolk with 12 runs, a double, a triple, three home runs, 18 RBI and eight walks while slashing .366/.492/.858.

Dillon Tate made a rehab appearance out of the pen for the Tides. Tate, who was 4-4 with a 3.05 ERA in 67 relief appearances for the O’s in 2022, came in to pitch the seventh, where he allowed one hit and one walk and induced a ground ball double play to get out of the inning unscathed.

Norfolk looks to bounce back for game three of the series against Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow night. LHP Cole Irvin (0-1, 4.41 ERA), a five-year MLB veteran, is slated to make the start for Norfolk, and the Jumbo Shrimp will trot out LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 9.00 ERA).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

