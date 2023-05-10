Norfolk Tides lose to Jacksonville, 3-2, on walk-off balk

The Norfolk Tides (25-9) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-15), 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The game ended in the rarest of ways – a walk-off balk by VMI alum Reed Garrett.

DL Hall, the #6 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, tossed six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out a season-high nine batters.

Five-year MLB veteran Anthony Bemboom went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in the fourth, his first blast of the year. Benboom is now batting .308 (8-for-26) with four RBI in eight games for the Tides in 2023.

Josh Lester went 0-for-3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 15 games. During the streak (dating to April 20), Lester, a 29-year-old with five career MLB at bats, in Detroit in 2022, is hitting .295 (18-for-61) this season in Norfolk with 12 runs, a double, a triple, three home runs, 18 RBI and eight walks while slashing .366/.492/.858.

Dillon Tate made a rehab appearance out of the pen for the Tides. Tate, who was 4-4 with a 3.05 ERA in 67 relief appearances for the O’s in 2022, came in to pitch the seventh, where he allowed one hit and one walk and induced a ground ball double play to get out of the inning unscathed.

Norfolk looks to bounce back for game three of the series against Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow night. LHP Cole Irvin (0-1, 4.41 ERA), a five-year MLB veteran, is slated to make the start for Norfolk, and the Jumbo Shrimp will trot out LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 9.00 ERA).