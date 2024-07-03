Norfolk: Three people shot, in hospital, as police try to figure out details

Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on Rugby Street on Wednesday that left three men injured.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Rugby Street around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, dispatch notified police that two men had arrived at the hospital suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Officers responded and determined that the two incidents were related.

As this shooting investigation continues, Norfolk Police ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Information shared with Norfolk Crime Line that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.