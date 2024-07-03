Countries
Home Norfolk: Three people shot, in hospital, as police try to figure out details
State/National

Norfolk: Three people shot, in hospital, as police try to figure out details

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on Rugby Street on Wednesday that left three men injured.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Rugby Street around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, dispatch notified police that two men had arrived at the hospital suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Officers responded and determined that the two incidents were related.

As this shooting investigation continues, Norfolk Police ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Information shared with Norfolk Crime Line that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

