Norfolk Police have charged a 45-year-old woman following a stabbing earlier this year on North Military Highway that left a man dead.

Shantika A. Davis, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 8 death of Clarence E. Jefferson, 57, was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

Davis was arrested on June 8 in Virginia Beach and is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.