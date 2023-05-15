Norfolk Police investigating weekend shooting that left 20-year-old man dead

Norfolk Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead, and two other people injured.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 4700 block of Killam Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, identified as Davrion D. King, 20, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A 21-year-old man was also found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman suffered a graze wound and did not require medical treatment.

No additional details have been released.

Detectives encourage anyone with information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.