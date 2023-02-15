Norfolk Police investigating overnight murder on East Princess Anne Road

A Norfolk man was shot and killed in an incident on East Princess Anne Road that is currently under investigation by Norfolk Police.

Around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 800 block of East Princess Anne Road for the report of a gunshot victim. When the officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, identified as Nygee L. Carpenter, 34, was taken to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstance surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.