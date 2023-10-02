Norfolk man in jail after weekend shooting, car chase on Little Creek Road

A Norfolk man is being held in jail without bond after a shooting that occurred Sunday on East Little Creek Road.

Jarrett R. Johnson, 33, was arrested after a brief car chase just after 5 a.m.

Norfolk Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and initiated a traffic stop on a car, and the driver did not stop. The car did stop once it reached the 1300 block of N. Military Highway.

Officers responded to 1890 E. Little Creek Road and found a man with a graze wounds who was treated on the scene by paramedics. A car that had been driving in the area when the shooting happened was also damaged by gunfire. The driver of that vehicle did not have any injuries.

Johnson has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and eluding police.