Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Norfolk man in jail after weekend shooting, car chase on Little Creek Road
Police, Virginia

Norfolk man in jail after weekend shooting, car chase on Little Creek Road

Crystal Graham
Published date:
jarrett johnson
Jarrett Johnson

A Norfolk man is being held in jail without bond after a shooting that occurred Sunday on East Little Creek Road.

Jarrett R. Johnson, 33, was arrested after a brief car chase just after 5 a.m.

Norfolk Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and initiated a traffic stop on a car, and the driver did not stop. The car did stop once it reached the 1300 block of N. Military Highway.

Officers responded to 1890 E. Little Creek Road and found a man with a graze wounds who was treated on the scene by paramedics. A car that had been driving in the area when the shooting happened was also damaged by gunfire. The driver of that vehicle did not have any injuries.

Johnson has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and eluding police.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 D.C. Democrats sinking $2M into Virginia General Assembly races to counter Youngkin, GOP
2 Sunset Park in Waynesboro has potential to be open by end of year
3 Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County
4 The ‘Office’ reboot may find it challenging to capture office life in the post-pandemic era
5 Adam Copeland is All Elite: WWE Hall of Famer talks jump to AEW, dream matches in new company

Latest News

fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Police

Residents, dog safely evacuated from Albemarle County townhouse fire

Crystal Graham
nascar
Sports

Podcast: One last spot in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 up for grabs at the Roval

Rod Mullins

Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag in Talladega on Sunday, outdueling Kevin Harvick, who was later DQ’d, to the finish line.

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County

Rebecca Barnabi

The Forest Service will temporarily close a quarter mile section of North River Road in Augusta County on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

teen on laptop
Local, Politics

Harrisonburg to upgrade bill payment system; bill payment unavailable Oct. 9-10

Crystal Graham
augusta county sheriff
Local, Police

Two being held without bond for $280 robbery from individual in Fishersville

Crystal Graham
brennan armstrong
Sports

Brennan Armstrong, after another dismal performance, loses starting QB job at NC State

Chris Graham
Culture

Jack and Davis Reid to perform benefit concert for Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy