Norfolk man arrested in domestic-related shooting in Target parking lot

Norfolk Police arrested a 21-year-old man following a shooting in a Target parking lot on Sunday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to 1245 N. Military Highway for the report of shooting. It was reported to police that a man had fired a weapon during a verbal altercation outside of the store.

The man left the parking lot before police arrived.

Officers located the man in the 3200 block of Marne Avenue shortly after the incident occurred. The preliminary investigation determined this incident to be domestic-related.

As a result of their investigation, detectives charged Dwight A. Bennett, 21, with carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm in public, brandishing, and reckless handling.

Bennett is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

No injuries were reported during this incident.