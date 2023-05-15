Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnorfolk man arrested in domestic related shooting in target parking lot
Virginia

Norfolk man arrested in domestic-related shooting in Target parking lot

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police arrested a 21-year-old man following a shooting in a Target parking lot on Sunday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to 1245 N. Military Highway for the report of shooting. It was reported to police that a man had fired a weapon during a verbal altercation outside of the store.

The man left the parking lot before police arrived.

Officers located the man in the 3200 block of Marne Avenue shortly after the incident occurred. The preliminary investigation determined this incident to be domestic-related.

As a result of their investigation, detectives charged Dwight A. Bennett, 21, with carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm in public, brandishing, and reckless handling.

Bennett is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Tim Kaine on gun violence: ‘We’re such an outlier in the world on this’
2 Fox News facing protests aimed at getting advertisers to drop entertainment-news channel
3 Kevin Hart at the John Paul Jones Arena Review: The parking pass to nowhere
4 The ACC, for better or worse – OK, worse – is stuck where it is with its TV deal
5 Josh Hawley’s new book on manhood is wrong on everything, everywhere, all at once

Latest News

Culture

Richmond in top 20 of best cities for high school grads to start a career

Rebecca Barnabi
school lunch
U.S./World

Mental Health Month: Poor diet, lack of exercise remain after pandemic ends

Crystal Graham

Poor diet and lack of exercise may lead to chronic health conditions and poor mental health in adolescents.

Local

Sentara hospital employees choose Mercy House to receive $30K donation

Rebecca Barnabi

Sentara RMH Medical Center has donated $30,000 to Mercy House of Harrisonburg through the Sentara Cares program.

student debt
U.S./World

Total household debt in America increases to $17.05 trillion

Crystal Graham
airplane travel
U.S./World

Memorial Day travel expected to be one for the record books

Crystal Graham
harrisonburg hike run ride trail guide
Local

Harrisonburg Tourism receives $20,000 grant to promote outdoor recreation

Crystal Graham
micahs coffee waynesboro
Local

Micah’s Coffee on frustrating delays: ‘We miss you; we will be back’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy