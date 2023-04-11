Nonprofit Connect event to connect organizations with potential volunteers, donors

An event looking to connect charitable organizations with community members is taking place April 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Fishburne Military School.

The mixer aims to connect community members with organizations where they could potentially work, donate or volunteer.

“It’s great for people interested in volunteering or serving or boards,” said Courtney Thompson, president and CEO of GARCC.

The free mixer is a project of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership of Greater Augusta class. Around 20 professionals from various fields took part in an eight-month cohort focused on leadership development.

The Nonprofit Connect event on Thursday is the final project of the LGA class.

“It’s a vendor event that brings nonprofits for the humanities in the area to match them up with community members,” said Shasta Weeks, director of operations for GARCC.

Weeks hopes everyone who cares about the community flourishing will attend.

“It’s for everybody in the community,” Weeks said, “that wants to learn more about our resources.”

Registration is requested but not required.

Fishburne Military School is located at 225 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro.

For more information, email [email protected]