Newport News men responsible for violent crimes including murder convicted by jury

Three Newport News men were convicted Monday on charges related to a series of violent crimes that occurred in 2017 including murder.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Ronzel Monte Dixie, aka Bone or Bizzy, 31; Kwaimain Shy’de Redmon, aka Kwa, 30; and Meko Montez Brown Jr., aka Gangsta or 9-Ball, 26; along with others, carried out at least seven shootings including multiple murders, four commercial robberies, three drug robberies, stole three cars and engaged in two high-speed chases from police.

During these robberies, the men were armed with various firearms including a .22 caliber Uzi-style firearm, a 1911 handgun, a Ruger P95 9mm pistol and a stolen P9 Khar 9mm pistol. During most of the robberies, the men brandished and sometimes discharged their firearms.

Victims included cellphone stores, drug dealers, gas stations/convenience stores and a correctional officer.

Timeline of crime spree

Oct. 1, 2017: Dixie, Redmon and another person robbed an alleged drug dealer during a home invasion of her apartment. The group brandished two firearms and took drugs, currency and the victim’s Lexus sedan.

Oct. 12, 2017: Dixie and another person robbed a different drug dealer for bail money to secure a bond for Redmon, who had been arrested on of Oct. 11, 2017, while fleeing on foot from the Lexus automobile they had stolen during the robbery on Oct. 1, 2017.

Oct. 16, 2017: Dixie and Redmon summoned another individual to the Hoss's Deli in Newport News because they had a problem with someone at the bar. They followed their target, who left Hoss's Deli on a motorcycle, and Dixie fired a Ruger P95 from the passenger window of their vehicle, resulting in the victim's death. Following the shooting, Dixie and Redmon rummaged through the victim's pockets and took his wallet.

Oct. 16, 2017: Dixie, Redmon and the other individual approached the Happy Shopper convenience store in Hampton as it was closing. While demanding money, the third individual shot the store owner in the face. They proceeded to look through the store owner's van for money and anything of value. Dixie then killed a store employee by shooting him in the back of the head while he lay face down in the parking lot.

Nov. 7, 2017: Dixie, Brown and another individual robbed another purported drug dealer taking his P9 Kahr firearm.

Nov. 7, 2017: Dixie, Brown and the other individual robbed an authorized retailer for MetroPCS in Hampton by brandishing the stolen firearm.

Nov. 8, 2017: Dixie, Brown and another individual shot and killed a man at 9:20 p.m., and then shot a correctional officer at 9:31 p.m. during an attempted robbery. Dixie allegedly boasted that he killed the first man because his nickname was "Wavy 10" and he wanted 10 bodies to his name.

Nov. 9, 2017: Brown and another individual robbed a Miller Mart convenience store in Chesapeake. Brown brandished the P9 Kahr firearm and stole money from the business.

Nov. 10, 2017: Dixie, Brown, Redmon and another individual stole a Cadillac in Newport News. As Brown attempted to drive the Cadillac from the parking lot, he hit another vehicle. When the driver of that vehicle followed the Cadillac, Brown shot and killed him.

Nov. 10, 2017: Brown attempted to rob a victim who was just getting home to his apartment. During the robbery, Brown fired the P9 Kahr at the victim but missed. The gun jammed, however, and the victim returned fire. Dixie, Brown, Redmon and the other individual fled the scene.

Nov. 10, 2017: Dixie used the firearm to shoot and kill a homeless person firing multiple rounds at the victim while allegedly exclaiming "my gun does not jam."

Nov. 11, 2017: Dixie, Brown and another individual robbed another authorized retailer for MetroPCS in Newport News. A family with two young children was present at the time of the robbery. Dixie, Brown and the other individual brandished the firearm and stole money from the business.

Convictions

Dixie was convicted of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, five counts of interference with commerce by robbery, five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, five counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of use of a firearm resulting in death. Dixie faces a mandatory minimum of 38 years of incarceration and up to life in prison when sentenced on Jan. 30, 2025.

Redmon was convicted of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, three counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of use of a firearm resulting in death. Redmon faces a mandatory minimum of 17 years of incarceration and up to life in prison when sentenced on Jan. 30, 2025.

Brown was convicted of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of obstruction of justice. Brown faces a mandatory minimum of 21 years of incarceration and up to life in prison when sentenced on Jan. 30, 2025.