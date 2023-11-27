New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday

A Barhamsville teen was found dead in a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames when first responders found it in the Fontaine Research Park on the Grounds of the University of Virginia early Sunday morning.

Chandler Lee Goins, 19, of Barhamsville, an unincorporated community in New Kent County, was found dead at the scene, according to a report from the University of Virginia Police Department on Monday.

The Charlottesville Fire Department was the first to respond to the incident, arriving at the scene at 5:18 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Goins, a 2022 graduate of New Kent High School, is not affiliated with the University of Virginia, according to the report.

The report from UVA Police tells us that there was “no obvious evidence of foul play or criminal conduct” at the scene.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The University of Virginia Police Department at (434) 924-7166.