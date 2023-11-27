Countries
New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday
Local, Police

New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

A Barhamsville teen was found dead in a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames when first responders found it in the Fontaine Research Park on the Grounds of the University of Virginia early Sunday morning.

Chandler Lee Goins, 19, of Barhamsville, an unincorporated community in New Kent County, was found dead at the scene, according to a report from the University of Virginia Police Department on Monday.

The Charlottesville Fire Department was the first to respond to the incident, arriving at the scene at 5:18 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Goins, a 2022 graduate of New Kent High School, is not affiliated with the University of Virginia, according to the report.

The report from UVA Police tells us that there was “no obvious evidence of foul play or criminal conduct” at the scene.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The University of Virginia Police Department at (434) 924-7166.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

