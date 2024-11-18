Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Nelson County: Three Notch’d Brewery special event structure ‘lost’ to fire
Local News

Nelson County: Three Notch’d Brewery special event structure ‘lost’ to fire

Crystal Graham
Published date:
three notch'd brewery fire
Image courtesy Wintergreen Fire & Rescue Facebook page

Three Notch’d Brewery on Route 151 in Nellysford had its special events center destroyed early Saturday morning due to a structure fire.

The nearby restaurant was saved, according to Wintergreen Fire & Rescue.

Wintergreen Fire & Rescue said its crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early Saturday and acknowledged the special event structure was “lost.”

“Nearly every Nelson County agency contributed to the five-hour effort,” WF&R posted on social media on Monday.

The fire was first reported by Blue Ridge Life.

Wintergreen Fire & Rescue Chief Curtis Sheets told the publication that a person driving on Route 151 around 2:30 a.m. reported the fire.

“Since there is no fire hydrant on site, we used water from their pumpers,” Sheets said.

According to Sheets, there was minimal damage to the restaurant; only a few windows were damaged from the heat.

Three Notch’d Founder Scott Roth told CBS19 that the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue.

“The barn is made of all wood, so it burned pretty quickly down to the ground,” Roth said. “It was very well contained in that area. Fortunately, no one was there because it was in the middle of the night.”

Three Notch’d Brewery was closed Nov. 16 and re-opened on Sunday at 11 a.m. It is unknown if weddings, axe throwing, cabana rentals or other services will be affected by the damage. Other than the change in hours, the brewery has not posted any changes to its social media account.

The Nellysford location of Three Notch’d Brewery is in the former Wild Wolf Brewing at 2461 Rockfish Valley Hwy. The location opened in July 2023.

There were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 UVA Football: Tony Muskett has to be the starter at QB going forward, doesn’t he?
2 UVA Basketball: I was ready to write this team’s obituary; now I’m writing psalms
3 Staunton mayor requests closed meeting to discuss performance of city manager
4 Waynesboro: Lorie Strother to be a voice for the East side in new role as Council member
5 Harrisonburg: A mental health crisis is among top five emergency calls to police

Latest News

irs taxes
Local News

Local United Way closure also ends free tax prep through Valley VITA

Rebecca Barnabi
donald trump white voters
Virginia News

Mailbag: MAGA reader uses the term ‘woke,’ hints Jesus wouldn’t have liked it

Chris Graham

The low-income White folks who voted for Donald Trump will be the ones who feel the consequences.

roanoke
Virginia News

Missing person: Roanoke Police searching for missing 17-year-old

Chris Graham

The Roanoke Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old.

elon musk
Politics

The Elon Musk government efficiency effort is doomed to fail: Here’s why

Chris Graham
jonas sanker uva football
Football

UVA Football: Jonas Sanker wins another ACC Defensive Back of the Week honor

Chris Graham
soccer
Sports News

Men’s Soccer: UVA seeded 11th, will host second-round match on Sunday

Chris Graham
acc basketball
Basketball

ACC Basketball: Pre-holiday tournaments dominate this week’s schedule

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status