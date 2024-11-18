Nelson County: Three Notch’d Brewery special event structure ‘lost’ to fire

Three Notch’d Brewery on Route 151 in Nellysford had its special events center destroyed early Saturday morning due to a structure fire.

The nearby restaurant was saved, according to Wintergreen Fire & Rescue.

Wintergreen Fire & Rescue said its crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early Saturday and acknowledged the special event structure was “lost.”

“Nearly every Nelson County agency contributed to the five-hour effort,” WF&R posted on social media on Monday.

The fire was first reported by Blue Ridge Life.

Wintergreen Fire & Rescue Chief Curtis Sheets told the publication that a person driving on Route 151 around 2:30 a.m. reported the fire.

“Since there is no fire hydrant on site, we used water from their pumpers,” Sheets said.

According to Sheets, there was minimal damage to the restaurant; only a few windows were damaged from the heat.

Three Notch’d Founder Scott Roth told CBS19 that the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue.

“The barn is made of all wood, so it burned pretty quickly down to the ground,” Roth said. “It was very well contained in that area. Fortunately, no one was there because it was in the middle of the night.”

Three Notch’d Brewery was closed Nov. 16 and re-opened on Sunday at 11 a.m. It is unknown if weddings, axe throwing, cabana rentals or other services will be affected by the damage. Other than the change in hours, the brewery has not posted any changes to its social media account.

The Nellysford location of Three Notch’d Brewery is in the former Wild Wolf Brewing at 2461 Rockfish Valley Hwy. The location opened in July 2023.

There were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.