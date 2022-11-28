Nelson County: Authorities seek missing 85-year-old man with dementia

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old man.

Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen in Nelson County on Sunday driving a 2001 white Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap plates 86907HP.

The vehicle has mold on it and a Jesus sticker on the rear left bumper.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants with a blue/brown plaid button-up shirt.

Napier has dementia and cardiac history.

Contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 or dial 911 if you see or come into contact with Napier.