Nelson County: Authorities seek missing 85-year-old man with dementia
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old man.
Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen in Nelson County on Sunday driving a 2001 white Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap plates 86907HP.
The vehicle has mold on it and a Jesus sticker on the rear left bumper.
He was last seen wearing khaki pants with a blue/brown plaid button-up shirt.
Napier has dementia and cardiac history.
Contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 or dial 911 if you see or come into contact with Napier.