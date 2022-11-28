Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news nelson county authorities seek missing 85 year old man with dementia
Local/Virginia

Nelson County: Authorities seek missing 85-year-old man with dementia

Chris Graham
Published:

Bobbie Franklin NapierThe Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old man.

Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen in Nelson County on Sunday driving a 2001 white Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap plates 86907HP.

The vehicle has mold on it and a Jesus sticker on the rear left bumper.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants with a blue/brown plaid button-up shirt.

Napier has dementia and cardiac history.

Contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 or dial 911 if you see or come into contact with Napier.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Bryce Perkins

Former UVA QB Bryce Perkins gets first NFL start against Chiefs, Mahomes in Arrowhead
Chris Graham
acc football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, UNC heading to Charlotte with losses
Scott German

The ACC regular season ended with a whimper, as three of four conference teams lost to SEC rivals. Florida State was the lone conference winner against a state rival, as FSU turned back Florida, 45-38.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get back in the win column on MNF
Scott Ratcliffe

Pittsburgh travels to Indianapolis for a Monday Night primetime matchup, looking for its eighth-consecutive win against the Colts.

baltimore ravens

Jags score late TD, convert two-point try in final seconds to stun Baltimore, 28-27
Scott German
Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders edge Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, on rainy day at FedEx
Chris Graham
coach mox

Women’s Basketball: Virginia defeats ECU, 72-50; 8-0 for the first time in 30 years
Chris Graham
christopher darnell jones

Chris Jones wasn’t bullied by his victims: They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time
Chris Graham